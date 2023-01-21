.

Liverpool and Chelsea kick off a huge Premier League weekend looking to take advantage of each other’s crisis.

Sitting ninth and tenth in the table respectively, the two heavyweights could deliver a knockout blow to any hopes their opposition has of making a late run to the European spots.

Graham Potter’s side, at least, got back to winning ways last time out against Crystal Palace but know Anfield – no matter the form Liverpool is in – provides a far sterner test.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, saw his side beat Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek, which offers at least some encouragement after such a poor performance away at Brighton.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Klopp rang the changes for the win over the Wolves and is expected to bring back some of his big-name players. Alisson should start in goal, while all of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Fabinho are in line to return.

Still, the Liverpool boss has spoken of wanting his team to fight, so perhaps that indicates at some surprising calls.

For Chelsea, Mykhailo Mudryk is in contention to make his debut in at least some capacity, although it comes too early for the likes of Reece James and Ben Chilwell despite their return to training. Denis Zakaria has become the latest Blues player struck down by injury and will not be available for around four weeks.

It’s hard to gauge Liverpool at the moment, while Chelsea’s options have been absolutely decimated by injury.

With neither at full strength, a draw seems a likely outcome.

Kante returns

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been spotted back in training for the first time since suffering a serious hamstring injury in October, ruling him out of the World Cup.

Graham Potter’s side takes on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime with both teams hugely underperforming in the Premier League this season.

Kante has been a key fixture in the Chelsea team since his move from Leicester in 2016, winning the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge.