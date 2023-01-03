By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano state Agro Pastoral Project, KSADP, has disbursed N128. 25 million as scholarships to 115 indigenes of Kano state.

State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba who revealed this during the flag off of the disbursement, said the scholarship is strictly for students of agricultural extension and livestock related courses.

“The project, funded by the Islamic Development Bank, the Lives and Livelihood Funds and the Kano state government, is supporting five PhD students, 10, Msc students, 50 Ordinary National Diploma and 50 Higher National Diploma students from the Kano, in milk processing, livestock, crop management and extension at Bayero University, Kano, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, as well as polytechnics and colleges of agriculture.

“This intervention is the first of its kind by any project in Kano and is aimed at supporting students from low-come families.”