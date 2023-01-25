By Efosa Taiwo

After his domestic violence charges, Hulu has dropped Rick and Morty creator, Justin Roiland from “Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man.”

This comes in the wake of Adult Swim cutting ties with the artiste.

Roiland was charged in Orange County, Calif., with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit.

The incident took place on or around Jan. 19, 2020, against an unnamed Jane Doe who was dating Roiland at the time, according to the felony complaint obtained by Variety.

Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020 and appeared in court on Jan. 13, 2023, for a pre-trial hearing. A trial date has not yet been set, and he is due for another hearing on April 27.

Roiland co-created the animated sci-fi comedy “Solar Opposites” with Mike McMahan, and Hulu released the first season in 2020.