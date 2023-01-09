By Nwafor Sunday

The founder of DAAR Communications Limited, owners of AIT Radio and Television, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has been released by the United Kingdom police.

Dokpesi was arrested yesterday at Heathrow Airport in London. Media sources had it that Dokpesi was delayed on Sunday by Immigration after a trip from Frankfurt on a Lufthansa airlines flight that arrived in the UK.

However, the management of AIT in a statement on Monday said: “Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked.

“Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

“His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

“The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty.”