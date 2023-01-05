.

By Adeola Badru

An hotel owner at Omoloju in the Iseyin area of Oyo State, Mr. Dejo Ajuwon, has been kidnapped by gunmen on his farm at ‘Serafu’ village along Moniya-Iseyin road.

According to security sources in an interview with Vanguard on Thursday evening, the case was the second of such at the Serafu village in the last month as a friend to a farm owner close to the village was also abducted in early December last year and the sum of two million naira ransom was paid before his release.

Mr Ajuwon was said to have relocated to Iseyin, his hometown, after his retirement from active service to establish his farming and hospitality businesses for almost a decade.

Worried about the spate of kidnap incidents at the

‘Serafu’ village and the farm settlements there, residents in Iseyin have challenged the police and other military authorities to comb the village and settlements around the area to get more intelligence reports about the operations and possibly make arrests.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no communication from the kidnappers to know their demands.

Efforts to get police reaction to the incident proved abortive as the state’s Police Command spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso’s mobile number was not reachable.