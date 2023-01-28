GABRIEL JESUS has split from his partner Raiane Lima. Social media influencer Raiane, 21, announced she had separated from the Arsenal star, 25, on social media.

Raiane took to her Instagram story to confirm the news, although her post is no longer available.

It comes just eight months after Raiane gave birth to their baby daughter, Helena.

There are no longer any pictures of Jesus and Raiane together on her Instagram page.

They have been together since July 2021, and Jesus’ entourage have been left surprised by the breakup.

Raiane wrote on her Insta story: “Before gossip spreads, I myself make a point of letting you know that Gabriel and I are no longer a couple.

“And whoever wants to judge can judge. Anyone who wants to say some bad things, can speak.

“Since some like disgrace, I do it myself question of announcing the end of something that almost consumed me.

“Who wants to celebrate too, can celebrate (especially family members).

“After this post, you know that you will never again see me talk about what we went through, or about any subject related to our daughter.

“It wasn’t betrayal, it was just pressure from everyone and everything.

“We got along well, but because of other people’s problems, it always got to us.

“I can’t take it anymore, and I’m not going to force myself into something that’s killing me.”