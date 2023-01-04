. From L -R JCI Senator Richard Ojo, JCIN Amb Fadairo Femi receiving the award on Behalf of Transcorp, 2022 JCI Aso President, JCIN Amb Oladipupo Abayomi

The Junior Chamber International, JCI Aso, has presented partnership appreciation awards to its youth development partners for their various contributions to the advancement of the mission and vision of JCI Aso.

During its 2022 Convention and Investiture of 2023, one of the top award recipients is the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, which has been a long-term partner of JCI Aso for over 22 years.

The association commended Transcorp Hilton Abuja for contributing to the “growth and development of enterprising young leaders across various sectors of the economy through the sponsorship of developmental programs and community impact-focused projects.”

Recounting the 2022 journey gains, the local President noted that Transcorp Hilton, Abuja played a very important and strategic role in the implementation of all 2022 programmes, business meetings, training and seminars, and the Annual, Convention and Investiture of 2023 President through her Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR which aims to impact youth and community development.

The President also hailed the Management of Transcorp Hilton “for the partnership opportunity which resulted in the Upskilling of members on their leadership journey within the organization and beyond, and the several positive community impact achieved especially amongst young people and women.” He also shared hopes for continued partnership to ensure sustainable development in the community.