By Joseph Erunke

AS part of the measures to make registration seamless and reduce overcrowding sometimes experienced during its registration process, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has granted approval for two optional attached registration centres.

The board, in its weekly news bulletin, released Monday, by its Head, Information and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, explained that the decision was taken after a stakeholders’ meeting held on Thursday, 5th January, 2023.

According to the statement, a CBT centre, on request, is allowed to have two additional attached registration centres within the State with clearly-stated addresses indicating specific details, such as Street Name, Plot, House Number among others for ease of identification.

Other requirements, according to the statement, is for the centre to have a clear signboard indicating the name of the centre.

The statement added that every additional attached registration centre shall have a separate SIM, while stressing that cybercafe and tutorial centres cannot serve as registration centres.

“The gesture was designed to eliminate the need to move SIMs or routers from the original designated centres, “it explained.

It added that the “provision is available to only centres that apply for extra attached registration centres.

It warned that “any violation of the guidelines would lead to the revocation of the licence of the infractors.”