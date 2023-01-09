By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Joeboy says it is useless to ask a lover for their body count.

The singer expressed his opinion on his Twitter page on saying, claiming it’s unnecessary to ask such questions.

According to the singer, due to the fact that it is impossible to know whether the person’s response is sincere, it will be better not to ask.

Body count is the total number of partners a person has slept with. At least in Africa, it is typical for couples to inquire about one another’s body count.

“Asking for body count is pointless. If they tell you that it’s three, how do you know it’s three for real?” Joeboy wrote.

Tweeps on social media have since reacted to his statement, with a cross-section agreeing, while others having their reasons for asking.

wizdon_official01 said, “Body count matters to me, set awon forget my pass.

wealthyforever said, “It’s such a stupid question to ask.

nenyewrites said, “Just listen attentively. You’ll come to learn of their several relationships.

favorbounty said, “A lot of people no longer ask what your body count is rather they ask how many people have you dated.

owa_d__realtor said, “All the women, girls and ladies doing olosho will say its pointless 😂, it’s not pointless I go ask you and if you lie Na God go polish you.

djcomputerlove said, “Still ask her. If she say it’s just two, no problem. That lie will show up sometime, somewhere in the future.

misschidel said, “I never see question wey useless pass that question.