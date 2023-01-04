.

*Leaves for Oyo

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has again mocked his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, this time, for allegedly neglecting the development of Egbeda, his mother’s village in Emohua Local Government Area during his time in power.

Wike, at Egbeda on Wednesday to flag off construction of Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road, noted as sad that Amaechi, former governor of Rivers and immediate past Minister of Transportation, would describe the new road project as unnecessary and a waste of resources.

The incumbent governor referred to his predecessor, “You see, your mother is from here. You didn’t seem fit or necessary to do anything for your maternal home. Now, that our mother is not from here, are doing something to help your maternal home. You say it is unnecessary, it is a waste of resources.

“When you have a bad child, he is a bad child. If he is not a bad child, he should thank us for removing shame from his face. Since you don’t have Shame, I will add more things for your maternal home.”

He spontaneously announced a separate contract for the reconstruction of the internal roads within Egbeda, directing the State Commissioner for Works to ensure that the contractor handing the road being flagged off stays back to attend to the internal roads.

On speculations over his presidential candidate of choice, as he continues to keep stakeholders in suspense, Wike responded that “If anybody likes, say what you want to say, that I am working for so and so person.

“It’s their business. Say I am not working for a so and so person, it’s their business. Some of them who do not have 25 votes are busy abusing leaders. When you are finished abusing leaders (us), you will pay.

“We are here talking to our people, they are there in radio stations and television houses. We are here talking to our people. When you are finished, by that time, it’ll be too late.”

The governor reportedly left the Egbeda event in Oyo state for yet undisclosed official engagement.