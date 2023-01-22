,

…as plan to release Nnamdi Kanu boomerangs

By Nnamdi Ojiego, Steve Oko, Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Chinonso Alozie

A week after calling for the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has come under attack by prominent Igbo leaders and groups.

Soludo had while speaking at the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, campaign rally in Awka, a week ago, admitted that Kanu was central to the resolution of the insecurity devastating the South East and urged the FG to release the separatist leader unconditionally.

He had assured that if Kanu could not be released unconditionally, he would stand surety for him.

Kanu has been in detention since his repatriation from Kenya in June 2021. The FG has refused to release him despite multiple court orders.

Recall that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja had on October 13, discharged Kanu of all counts of terrorism charges preferred against him by the government.

This is after the UN Working Group on Human Rights and Arbitrary Detention, had in July, directed the FG to immediately and unconditionally release the IPOB leader from the unlawful detention and pay him adequate compensation for the flagrant violation of his human rights.

The international body also indicted the Kenyan and Nigerian governments for the unlawful abduction, torture, rendition, and continued detention of Kanu.

Soludo is a coward —Ohanaeze Youth

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, the apex socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday, described Soludo’s call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu as an insult to Ndigbo and a mockery of the self-determination struggle by the IPOB.

The OYC, through its National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, said Soludo’s call was a mere political statement to excite people, noting that his words could not be taken seriously.

According to him, the governor’s outburst was a mere show-up which lacked executive honour.

He said: “It’s not in the blood of an Igbo man to be a coward. If Soludo is not a coward, he could have respected his office and paid a special visit to President Mohammadu Buhari and demanded the release of Kanu like Chief Mbazulike Amaechi did.

“Soludo has demonstrated cowardice. Soludo could bring out his time and write a volume of pages about how Peter Obi will not make it for the Presidency, but he couldn’t make out the same time to write to Mr President why they should obey the court order and release Nnamdi Kanu.

“I am still waiting when the Anambra governor should show bravery like a man, put down in writing why Nnamdi Kanu should be released and summon the courage to visit President Buhari and secure the release of Kanu”.

‘Laundering battered image’

Similarly, Igbo youths under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youths Leaders, COSEYL, picked holes in Soludo’s volunteering to surety the detained IPOB leader saying the offer was not borne out of pure motive.

President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibe, told Sunday Vanguard that the former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, boss only wanted to use Kanu to possibly launder his battered image following his recent unwarranted media attacks on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi.

He argued that instead of volunteering to stand surety for Kanu, Soludo should rather be mounting pressure on the government to comply with the court judgements which ordered the unconditional release of the IPOB leader.

“The demand is not borne out of a genuine desire to defend Igbo interest but to enhance his political interest. Soludo just wants to use Nnamdi Kanu for political advantage and to launder his image”, he asserted.

Soludo not sincere —INC

Igbo National Council, INC, through its National President, Chilos Godsent, on its part, stated that Soludo was not sincere in his demand for the IPOB leader’s release.

According to INC, Soludo’s action was an attempt to repair his alleged battered image in Anambra State.

He stressed that Kanu had since been discharged and acquitted by a competent court and there was no need for anybody to beg for his release.

The pro-Igbo group said: “The INC views the demand as a political strategy for Soludo to regain his bartered political image and reputation.

“Nigerians will recall that Soludo has lost popularity and acceptance in his state and South East since his open opposition against the candidature of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

Soludo is not sincere. His call is part of his media populist strategy to deceive the Igbo Nation and Nigerians at large.”

Call unnecessary — Okeke, ex-PSC boss

For Chief Simon Okeke, a former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, PSC, the call by the Anambra governor was unnecessary since he has been discharged and acquitted by the court.

He, however, agreed with Soludo that Kanu’s release would ensure peaceful elections in the South-East as IPOB is not against the election in the region.

“Soludo’s readiness to sign surety for the release of Kanu is unnecessary since he has been discharged and acquitted by the court. The continued detention of Kanu is a breach of fundamental human rights because he has been discharged and acquitted of all charges.

“So Nnamdi Kanu should be released without further delay, that is my view and it should be the view of every responsible and peace-loving Nigerian, I believe strongly that his release will ensue peaceful election in South East as IPoB is not against elections in the region”, he stated.

FG’s silence worrisome — Okoro

Meanwhile, Professor Okee Okoro of the Department of Library and Information Science, Imo State University, Owerri, expressed dismay over the silence of the FG on Soludo’s request.

He said: “As a premier governor statesman, it is unbelievable that the government remained askance and adamant to Soludo’s presentation. We urge the FG to respect the judgements of courts of competent jurisdictions; pleas of well-meaning persons across the globe; appeals by ebullient individuals and stakeholders as a way of restoring peace in the South-East and Nigeria”.

Welcome development — Ezeife

But for a former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Soludo’s demand was a welcome development and a call that should be fully supported by other Igbo leaders.

According to Ezeife, the cases against Kanu “have been quashed. We, therefore, beg President Buhari to release the IPOB leader, especially and because of the 2023 election, and for it to go well in South East and for people not to be afraid of coming out to vote.”