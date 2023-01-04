.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday condemned the attack of the former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, alleging that attack was masterminded by the political gladiators in Imo state who are desperate to murder political opponents in the state to further their own careers.

Describing the attack as uncalled for IPoB, said that everybody must stand tall and condemn the attack and work to protect Imo people, adding that “not every politician is wicked and Ohakim is one of the peaceful people among the politicians in the Eastern region and should not be attacked in that near gruesome manner.”

IPoB also said the Imo State government has a lot of questions to answer over the attack of former Governor Ohakim, alleging that it created political assassination thugs thinking that they can manipulate and blackmail the public against IPoB.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, entitled “We condemn in its entirety the attack on the former Governor of Imo State Chief Ikedi Ohakim” also said that the Imo State government must tell Nigerians what it is trying to achieve with the level of assassination across the state.

IPoB’s statement read, “We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, ably led by our great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, condemn the recent attacks on the former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim.

“The attack was masterminded by the political gladiators in Imo state who are desperate to murder political opponents in the state to further their own careers.

“Everybody must ask the Hope Uzodinma-led Imo State government about what is happening in Imo state because they created the political assassination thugs thinking that they can manipulate and blackmail the public against IPoB.

“The Uzodinma-led Imo State government must tell Nigerians what they are trying to achieve with this level of assassination across the state. Some people we understand are murdered by criminals sponsored by the Imo government’s security agents while some were murdered by their Ebubeagu security militia collaborating with Fulani terrorists wearing Nigeria soldiers’ uniforms.

“We cry out for the lives of innocent citizens murdered unjustly by the present Imo State government because of political interest and ambition, by carrying out attacks against their political opponents in Imo State.

“We ask them this pertinent question If every citizen of the state dies in this way, would they live alone in the whole state and govern who?

“The attack on Chief Ikedi Ohakim is uncalled for, and we must stand tall in protecting our people. Not every politician is wicked. Ohakim is one of the peaceful people among the politicians in the Eastern region.

IPOB totally condemns the recent attacks on former Governor Ohakim. We understand that the attack was planned to achieve a political goal by the enemies of Imo indigenes because they wanted to bring their opponents in the state down and push them into submission. But we know that Imo indigenes are not weak and must not succumb to their intimidation.

“The people of Imo State must be prepared for what is coming because they people on the seat of power, behave like vampires”