By Ezra Ukanwa

The Supreme Council of the International Peace and Governance Council, IPGC, Atlanta, USA, and the Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance, CIPG, Texas, USA has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Ojadah in acting capacity as Global President of both organizations, IPGC & CIPG, USA.

In a statement, signed by the Secretary General of the Supreme Council, Amb. Lorna Williams, stated that H.E Jonathan Ojadah has shown tremendous commitment towards the upliftment of the organization which has earned him the nomination by 2/3 members of the Supreme Council in fulfillment of the organization’s requirement in the Constitution.

According to the statement: “Since the organization’s existence, there has been slow progress in terms of project implementations until Amb. Jonathan Daniel came on board in 2021 as Head Of Mission for Africa which has recorded many achievements of the organization including partnerships with various Governments in Africa where he operates as Head Of Mission/Director General, UNIPGC Africa.”

Williams also said that: “It is quite impressive that Amb. Jonathan Ojadah who is a Nigerian Citizen, Peace Diplomat, International Business Development Expert and Investment Promotion Consultant is the first African and youngest Diplomat to head the Supreme Council since the organization’s existence in 2002.”

Vanguard reports that IPGC, which is in partnership with various United Nations Associations including the African Union, AU ECOSSOC, is registered with International civil society organization in USA with Continental chapters and representations in Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa.