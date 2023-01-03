.

..donates 2 security Hilux vans to neighbourhood watch

By Chinedu Adonu

Peace returned to Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu State after several months of unrest and insecurity as 41 youths who had earlier turned militant embraced peace, surrendered their weapons and were granted amnesty by the State Government.

The event held at Igbo-Eze North LGA Pavilion, Ogrute, Enugu –Ezike marked a turning point in the several efforts for peace and stability which has been pursued by several stakeholders from the area for some months before now.

Speaking during the peace talk, the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Prince Ejike Itodo described the event as the most important of all and the high point of the Christmas and New Year celebration in the area.

He described Peace and Security as the beauty of government and thanked those who are passionate about a better Igbo-Eze North, noting that the significance of the event was that the people of Igbo-Eze North has sent the devil and its agents packing.

He, therefore, commended the leadership sagacity of the Executive Governor of Enugu State/ Enugu North Senatorial Candidate for the 2023 general election, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who out of his peaceful nature decided to curb the lingering insecurity in Igbo-Eze North by granting all the youths that have repented and dropped their weapons amnesty.

The LG Boss, Prince Itodo, also handed over two (2) Hilux Security Vehicles procured by the government for the Neighbourhood Watch of Igbo-Eze North Chapter to the Divisional Police Officer, Igbo-Eze North Police Division, CSP Akor Simon.

Prince Itodo thanked the stakeholders in attendance for sacrificing their time to witness the programme and then advised the repented youths to disseminate the good news to others at large for them to repent and reunite with their communities.

“Today is a significant day in Igbo-Eze North council. It’s important for us to search for peace and fight insecurity in the area together. We appreciate Our Excellency, the peace-loving governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for restoring peace in the area

Chief Alexander Uramah, PDP chairman, Igbo-Eze North Chapter, opined that the root cause of the insecurity is joblessness and expressed his satisfaction with the gesture of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Hon. Prince Itodo in curbing the menace.

Some of the repentant youths like Ogbonna Okonkwo from Aguibeje, Odinaka Odo from Olido and Somadina Omeje, popularly known as King George Bush from Umuogboagu, who spoke on behalf of the youths in their separate speeches, regretted their actions and blamed it on the devil and promised to turn into new leaves and be part of the peace process being sought by government and meaningful people of Igboeze North.

CSP Akor Simon, Divisional Police Officer, Igbo-Eze North Police Division, who was represented by SP Ugwu Victor, D. C. O. Igbo-Eze North Police Division, on behalf of the security agencies in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, lauded the leadership style of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who through the Executive Chairman, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Prince Engr. Itodo granted the youths amnesty.