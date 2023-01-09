Speaking to what he sees as key driver in the economy especially in the financial sector in 2023 Managing Director of Ecobank said the year will be a very exciting for Nigeria. He stated: “Specifically, innovation in the digital payments space will continue to be very visible.

“This will lead to growth in the volumes in the digital payment space. The digital financial services ecosystem will deliver unified and instant self-service across a range of interconnected payment solutions much more than we see now.

“These solutions will be available to individuals, and all businesses from small informal micro merchants to large corporates as well as governments, allowing them to offer easy and convenient payment options to their customers in-store or online.

“Religious organizations, government agencies, transport companies, telecom service providers, financial payment facilitators, the hospitality, leisure and entertainment sector, e-Commerce and utility companies and all other stakeholders must harness the opportunities and advantages of digital solutions which will move Nigeria into a more cashless and financially inclusive society.

“Ecobank is committed to simplifying doing business for its customers, through its innovative digital payment solutions. We are determined to ensure payments are made easier, faster, convenient and secure”.