.. 602 students matriculate

By Dayo Johnson , Akure.

The Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Professor Olukayode Amund, weekend said that the increase in the number of students seeking admission into private universities in the country was due to the incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Amund said this during the 11th matriculation ceremony of Elizade University, held at the institution in which 620 students matriculated

He pointed out that the “private universities will soon take over from public universities due to stable academic calendar and robust facilities for education delivery.

According to him “the university is getting more and more popular, so there has been a trajectory of growth in the last four years because four years ago, we matriculated around 250, the following year increased by a hundred, last year it was 525, but this year it is 602.

“Parents are getting to know the university more and more, and I also believe that the closing of public universities also assisted and diverted students to private universities.

“In the next few years, private universities are going to take over from public universities in terms of subscriptions because four years is four years and there is a guarantee of graduating on time.”

Amund advised the new students to be of good behaviour, adding that the institution is always ready to sanction any students found to be involved in social vices within the school.

“I listed out what they need to do: study hard, work smart, and ensure you go to lectures. When you are diligent, you are going to succeed; that is the only key to success.

“They also must be of good behaviour because they are sanctions for bad behaviour. It can be rustication or expulsion, especially when you are caught with drugs.

“The University has continued to focus on its vision and mission to make a meaningful impact in the tertiary education sector as a front-runner through quality delivery and research output.

“To buttress this trajectory of excellence, the Founder has graciously invested in robust physical infrastructure and laboratory facilities to replicate what is obtainable in universities in Europe and America, thereby providing an alternative to parents desiring quality training for their children and wards.

Amund added that “Our library facilities are excellent, and we have endeavoured to connect the entire campus with the internet to facilitate unfettered access to the learner management system on which we have uploaded lecture materials.”