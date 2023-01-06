…as he presents his achievements for the past three years.

In a unanimous voice vote the Imo State Stakeholders who gathered for the 7th edition of the Imo Stakeholders Meeting, have endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma to contest the 2023 Imo Governorship Election.

This was agreed upon during the 7th Stakeholders meeting, held at Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri, Imo State which was attended by Imo Stakeholders from different walks of life including politicians, the academics, The religious, players in commerce and industry, elders and traditional rulers and market men and women.

Moving the motion for the adoption, Chief Henry Njoku from Owerri zone, based his suggestion on the verifiable landmark achievements of Governor Uzodimma’s shared prosperity administration.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Barr Ifeanyi Agwu (Former Ehime Mbano House of assembly member) was unanimously accepted.

His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma in a detailed address, took Ndi Imo through a journey of how his Shared Prosperity administration has delivered dividends of democracy in the past 3 years to Ndi Imo with numerous achievements as proof.

Stakeholders in their reactions commended the Governor for a job well done so far.

Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, one of the Stakeholders and statesman present, commended the Governor and openly announced that he is proud of the Governor’s leadership quality.

He said that the Governor has shown true leadership and accountability by giving an account of the Shared Prosperity administration, achievements of the Government, plans of the Government and his proactive move to maintain peace in Imo State.

The 7th Imo State Stakeholders meeting which was chaired by Chief Pascal Dozie CON advised Imolites not to play politics with the State irrespective of their creed and political leanings.