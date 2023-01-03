.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his decision to review chieftaincy issues in the state was not to witch-hunt anyone but ensure that due process is enthroned in governance.

This followed the submission of the findings of the Committee on Chieftaincy Review, set up to review the appointment of monarchs in the state after the July 16 poll, to the Governor by its Chairman, Mr Bunmi Jenyo at Imole House, Osogbo on Tuesday.

“I will take my time, and my team will take a look at it. I am sure the recommendations you put there will be implemented. We are not here to witch-hunt anybody. We just want to make sure that Osun becomes different from others. Under my leadership, we will make sure there is a rule of law and due process”, he said.

Handing over the report to the Governor, Jenyo said that its members discharged their duties with equity, fairness and justice without compromising on its mandates.

He said the committee came up with far-reaching recommendations to assist the state government to make future decisions in the area of chieftaincy affairs of Osun state.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, the Head of Service, Mr Samuel Aina, a national leader of the PDP, Prof. Wale Oladipo, PDP Osun West Senatorial candidate, Akogun Lere Oyewumi among others.