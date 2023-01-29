By Efosa Taiwo

Burnley have announced the signing of Ireland international Michael Obafemi on loan until the end of the season.

The striker joins the Championship leaders from Swansea City, with an option to make the move permanent this summer.

The Clarets have a 17-point lead in the automatic places – with a game in hand – and have made Obafemi their fourth signing this month in their bid to seal a swift return to the top flight.

“I’m glad to be here. It’s been a busy few days, but I am just glad that it’s finally done now,” Obafemi told the Burnley website.

“When I first heard of Burnley’s interest in the summer I was adamant to come here, obviously it didn’t happen then but now I’m here and I just can’t wait to play in the Claret and Blue.”