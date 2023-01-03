•We’ve moved on, Adeleke tells ex-gov

By Shina Abubakar

FORMER Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, assured his supporters in the state that he will retrieve his mandate from Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He also expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will emerge President, after the February 25 election.

Oyetola, who was received by teeming APC supporters on his return to Osun for the first time after November 25, 2022, paid a courtesy visit to the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office, Osogbo, where he joined the party faithful in an inter-denominational prayer session for the party’s success in the general elections.

Speaking after the prayer session, the former governor said: “I am happy to be back in your midst after a long break with my family. I returned to your midst with good tidings and I am lucky that you organised a prayer to receive me into the state.

“God has told me that he will do two things for us this year, we are going to retrieve our mandate and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will become the president of Nigeria.

“I know that you are scared by what happened but God knows how he does his plans. Everyone has his challenges. I served Osun wholeheartedly for four years without resting and God intentionally orchestrated my rest for a while. I wake up every day, eat sleep and watch Africa Magic, I have time to receive my children and grandchildren. I later went to the lesser hajj with my wife to give thanks to the Almighty.

“God made me govern Osun well. Let our minds be at rest, nobody can scare us off this state. I want to implore us that we should work hard for the forthcoming election, it is very important to us. Continue to hold your meeting, don’t be distracted.”

We’ve moved on, Adeleke tells Oyetola

Reacting to Oyetola’s optimism of reclaiming his mandate, Governor Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, urged his predecessor to stop listening to Devil’s whispering on a possible return to governorship, declaring “our God is of justice, equity and honesty, not of electoral banditry and deceit.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Rasheed Olawale, said: “The Holy books even noted that the devil’s whispering is real and no one should mistake the voice of the devil for God. Our Almighty God has spoken resoundingly in favour of a new Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. Mr. Oyetola should better be reading ‘auzubilahi mina shaytani rajeem’ so he can hear the true voice of God – that a new leader is anointed by divine will for Osun people.

“Osun has launched a new chapter. This new leadership has returned state power to the people who are now feeling the new air of government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Never will Osun be returned to the years of locust.”