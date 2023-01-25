Dan Nwanyanwu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Dan Nwanyanwu promised to reduce the price of fuel to N100 per litre within six months if elected as the president of Nigeria.

Nwanyanwu made this promise in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He said, “Within six months, I will fuel for N100 in this country. I have calculated it, all these refineries will be put to use within three to four months. At the same time we are going to install model refineries in each geopolitical zone.

“We have the resources get this things done. It’s the political will. If people are benefiting from a system they will not allow it to go. But, I will get it done.

“This idea of subsidy is created. What are subsidizing? You’re not ashamed as a country, you’re not ashamed a nation that your product is thrown somewhere and they will bring back just three items – petrol, kerosene and diesel.

“They take it away and we don’t talk about it. I won’t let that happen under my nose.

These my colleagues are involved in these deals. They cannot do it. I have nothing attached to me in relation to the perennial problems we are passing through today.

“Somebody importing generates for example, will not give you electricity. Somebody involved in oil bunkering will not allow the refineries to work. He will want the fuel to be sold at N1000,” he said.

Asked if would make himself the country’s Petroleum Minister, Nwanyanwu simply said, “No no no, I don’t have to be. If he (Petroleum Minister) doesn’t work i will fire him. I will fire you don’t work. I will give you my template. I want fuel to be sold in six months these are my ideas get it done for N100.”

Nwanyanwu Dan expressed worry over what Nigerians are benefiting from the country.

He said, “Tell me what Nigerians are benefiting from this country. Nothing. Nigerians should take me by my word. Within six months it will start dropping from day one until I get there.

On the global petroleum control and indices, Nwanyanwu said, “Why can you price petrol at the rate of dollar? That’s voodoo economics. They are pricing it at rate of dollar and Nigerians pay in dollars. Are Nigerians and Nigerian workers paid in dollars.

“We belong to OPEC and that’s why we should produce what we use and use what we produce. Why must you take crude out when you can refine it, why? They are charging you based on the rate of exchange and they are the ones manipulating it. My colleagues can not do it. I am the only that has the political will to change this system,” he added.