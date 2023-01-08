.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Ahead of the 2023 Abia South senatorial election, Director General of the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu campaign council, Hon. Thomas Nkoro, has said that the Governor’s achievements in office would guarantee the victory of the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the election.

Governor Ikpeazu is the PDP senatorial candidate for Abia South senatorial zone which comprises Aba South, Obingwa, Ukwa West, Aba South, Ugwunagbo and Ukwa East council areas.

Nkoro who stated this while addressing members of the campaign council and party faithful in Aba, at the weekend, explained that the 2023 general election will be based on the achievements of candidates.

He added that Ikpeazu stands tall above candidates of other political parties as he built roads, and improved education, health care and SMEs across the six council areas of the zone.

Nkoro further stated that the Governor possesses the right qualities to emerge as Senator in 2023, stressing that he will bring his wealth of experience, maturity and contacts to attract federal presence to the zone.

He said; “For the 2023 general election, it will be based on the achievements of candidates. It is akin to what we were taught in school as full ‘show working’. You show the electorate what you have done. Ikpeazu has recorded huge achievements in the areas of road construction, healthcare, renovation and building of schools and boosting of SMEs in all the six local government areas.

There is no LGA in Abia South zone where you can’t feel the impact of the Governor. Abia South needs a senator who will use his wealth of experience and contacts to attract federal presence to the zone. If you move around the six LGAs of Abia South today, there is no federal presence because those who ought to have attracted federal presence to the zone cannot do it because they are abusing the presidency and quarrelling with the federal government. Abia South needs a man with experience, maturity and contacts to change the tide. We need a peacemaker, not a quarrelsome person as a senator. Ikpeazu is a consummate peacemaker and diplomat; I have no doubt that he will change the ugly narratives of Abia South when he is elected as Senator in 2023.”

In his speech, the former chairman of Aba North council, Chief James Ochunkwo and the representatives of Aba North and Ukwa East LGAs in the campaign council, Barr. Chizuru Kanu and Chief Emeka Stanley, respectively, stated that people from their areas have been mobilizing people to deliver PDP candidates in the elections.

They further stated that the Governor is the best candidate to represent Abia South at the senate in 2023, considering his achievements in office since he came to office in 2015