By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut and divert traffic on the Ikorodu bound Service Lane of the state from Monday, January 23, 2023, for a duration of two weeks.

The diversion is part of the ongoing rehabilitation works on the Ojota Interchange to Ojota Second Pedestrian Bridge portion of Ikorodu Road.

A statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the diversion was necessary in order to repair some asphalt failings observed at the edge of the ramps inwards Iyana-Oworo/Gbagada axis and Seven-Up on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Oladeinde added that the alternative routes have been provided for motorists to utilise during the period.

He explained that vehicles coming from Maryland on the Service Lane will be diverted at the Second Pedestrian Bridge into the Main Carriage Way to make a turn at Mile 12 Underpass and continue their Journey on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway or link Demurin Road along Ketu axis of the Expressway.

The commissioner assured that the State’s Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and other traffic management agencies will be on the ground to direct traffic to ease vehicular movements.

The state government, through this statement, appealed to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply the corridor to support the project, which is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the ever-busy road in line with efficient traffic management and transportation policy of the state government.