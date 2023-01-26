.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the appointment of CP Frank Mba as the next Commissioner of Police for Lagos State to the Police Service Commission.

Also recommended to the PSC to take over as Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, is CP Idowu Owohunwa.

While CP Frank Mba, former Force Public Relations Officer, is the current Commissioner of Police in charge Federal Border Patrol branch at the department of operations, CP Owohunwa is currently the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

A letter from the IGP to this effect dated January 24, 2023, and signed by the Force Secretary, AIG Hafiz Inuwa has been delivered to the Police to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for activation.

Mba is taking over from CP Abiodun Alabi in Lagos State while Owohunwa, will be taking over from CP Lanre Bankole in

Ogun State.

According to the letter, the postings are part of a strategy being put in place by the IGP to strengthen the strategic and operational readiness of the Police force in Lagos and Ogun commands.

It reads, “I am directed to humbly write and forward the proposed posting of the under-mentioned commissioners of police to State Commands indicated against their names for the Commission’s kind consideration and approval”.

“The Inspector General of Police is deploying the under-mentioned Commissioners of Police to strengthen the strategic and operational control of the commands.”