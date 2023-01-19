By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Thursday at Force headquarters flagged off the presentation of Group Life Assurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance cheques worth N13billion to 6,184 personnel of the force who paid the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and those who suffered from disabilities during their service to the country.

Beneficiaries of the schemes are children/immediate family of those killed in active service and those who sustained gunshot wounds or were were disabled from the year 2021 to 2019.

Speaking at the occasion, IGP Alkali said, “The Group Life Assurance Scheme which was introduced as a result of the Pension Reform Act 2004 and amended in 2014 and the Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme are welfare packages fully funded by the Federal Government for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

“However, due to paucity of funds, the Federal Government could not fund the schemes successfully and this created gaps which led to a backlog of unpaid insurance claims from 2012 to 2020.

“On my assumption in office in April 2021, my attention was drawn to this development. Consequently, an urgent representation was made to President Muhammadu Buhari requesting for the release of funds to enable us pay all outstanding claims to the families of deceased Police Officers.

It was with great relief that Mr. President appreciated my representation and graciously approved the release of the sum of thirteen billion, six hundred and twenty-eight million, five hundred and thirty-five thousand, five hundred and eighty Naira (13,628,535,580.00k) to pay the backlog of a total of six thousand one hundred and eighty-four (6,184) personnel that had previously fallen under the uninsured/uncovered periods of Group Life Assurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme, covering from Year 2012 – 2020.

“While sympathizing with the families of the deceased Officers, knowing that nothing will bring back their loved ones, I urge you all to judiciously utilize this funds in training your children and be rest assured that the Force under my leadership will continue to do more in advancing you welfare interests and that of serving personnel.

“It is in furtherance to this that following my approval. The Nigeria Police Force has incorporated the Nigeria Police Insurance Company. As soon as the practice license is granted, the company will be solely responsible for all insurance related issues concerning the Force.

He added, “It should be noted that the Nigeria Police institution is the single largest agency in this country for purpose of insurance contributions, yet, we have not been maximizing this strength as it has been third party insurance companies that have been responsible for processing our claims.

“With this initiative we will be wholly responsible for our insurance needs and it is my conviction that this will ease the insurance processing of personnel.

The IGP disclosed that payment of the insurance claims will be decentralized so that beneficiaries don’t have to travel long distances to Abuja for collection adding, “Zonal Police Commands are to commence the payment by next week”.

While praying for “the continuous peaceful repose of the souls of our departed colleagues, and wished the injured a quick recovery”, the IGP charged personnel of the force “to rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation, granted that unlike in the past, the Federal Government and indeed, citizens of this great nation have shown much faith and committed so much resources to reform the Police, enhance our welfare and close operational gaps”.

Earlier, the Force Insurance Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police , ACP Usairu Abdullahi appreciated IGP Baba for his efforts in ensuring that families of slain policemen and those wounded in active service did not go empty handed

An Inspector and beneficiary of the scheme (name with-held) whose left arm was amputated, said that “In 2012, armed robbers attacked three banks in Benue state and our team received order to proceed to stop the attacks. We met them while they were escaping and engaged them. Two of my colleagues were killed and I got injured. By God’s grace I am fine today. I arm using my other arm. I thank IGP Alkali for ensuring the effort was not in vain”