By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has said that 52 Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government have declined to respond to the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard, EICS deployed in 2022 by ICPC and were hence classified as ‘High Corruption Risk.’

The ICPC in its official twitter page @icpcnigeria, stressed that the listed MDAs have been flagged for the attention of the public and for further inquiries and actions.

A breakdown of the report shows that 52 agencies scored zero in the ranking, which means they did not respond to enquiries on them.

Of those in this category include the Federal Ministry of Education, Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, National Judicial Institute, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, National Bureau of Statistics and the National Pension Commission.

Others were: Centre for Women Development, Court of Appeal, National Gallery of Arts, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, National Population Commission, National Environmental Standards Regulations Enforcement Agency, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, National Centre For Disease Control, National Broadcasting Commission, National Hospital, National Examination Council, Minna, Universal Basic Education Commission, Federal Civil Service Commission, National Boundary Commission and the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria.

Also on the list of non-compliant MDAs are; Council for Regulation Of Engineering in Nigeria, National Agricultural Seeds Council, Kwali, Nigeria, Social Insurance Trust Fund, and the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron.

On the importance of the Scorecard, the ICPC said, “Failure to respond to such simple demands by ICPC for reviews or tools to improve operational practices may be symptomatic of a system deficit, impunity or a cover-up for fraud and administrative felonies.

“This calls for a systems study and review of the MDA, and where necessary, investigation and other law enforcement interventions.”

The ICPC further disclosed that 41 MDAs were undergoing corruption investigations while 22 MDAs were being investigated for tax infractions.