.

**restates pledge to deliver result-oriented governance

Deputy President of the Senate and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has told Deltans that he will continue to stand with them in the struggle for liberation from bad leadership. He also restated his pledge to deliver, when elected, result-oriented governance, achieve a modern, forward-looking economy and build a robust Delta State that is fair to all.

In his New Year Message to Deltans, he committed to building a state that would renew the self-confidence and pride of her citizens, and be governor of a new Delta where citizens from all senatorial districts are treated fairly and equitably.

He said his desire to run for the Governorship of Delta State is not about himself but about the future of the citizens of the State; a future, which according to him, seems to have been knocked off its trajectory by bad governance.

Running for the governorship “is about the desire to transform Delta into a modern, well-governed and economically stable State. It is not about APC and PDP. This is a race about competence, character and courage. These qualities are needed in the next governor of Delta State and my track record for the past seven and a half years speaks to these qualities.”

His words:”The State has not been lucky in the electoral choices we have made since 2007. Those choices have brought about retrogression and backwardness, resulted in the plunder of our resources, and impacted negatively on the lives of our people. Our resources have been pillaged by persons we elected to superintend over our affairs as a people… I recognize that there is a lot of work to be done and I cannot achieve any of these without your cooperation and support, therefore, I invite you all to join me and the APC as we roll up our sleeves to ‘Build A New Delta.’

“We don’t need anymore of the infamy that has been our lot. We have to get out of this muddle, this ditch, and begin to chart a pathway to sustained growth and development before it is too late.”

“The 2023 elections present an opportunity and responsibility for Deltans to take back their State from the hands and control of people who wasted the State’s resources and betrayed her people.

“They frittered away our collective patrimony and slowed down our progress. It has never been known that a government will receive money on behalf of the State and spend the money without informing the people. This disregard for the citizens, and an uncommon and unremitted brigandage, has become the norm in Delta State, especially in the past seven and a half years.

“As we move into a very important year in our lives, the 2023 election year, let us reflect on how to liberate and salvage our dear State, because power belongs to the people. Let us pay more attention to those things that truly unite us and eschew divisive tendencies. Let us pay attention to the issues that will bring about the needed development of the State and not those that bring us down. Let us show understanding towards one another and conduct ourselves in a manner that will set us on a path of true progress.”

Senator Omo-Agege said Delta State must create jobs and opportunities as well as modern infrastructure for its people: better roads, better schools, better hospitals and improved security, as encapsulated in the EDGE Agenda of Employment and Empowerment, Development, Good Governance, and Enduring Peace and Security. This way, he explained, the state can return to its once pre-eminent position among progressive States of Nigeria.

“And as we celebrate, I also want to empathise with fellow citizens and residents of our dear State whose patience and forbearance have kept our State peaceful even in the face of undue hardship and deprivation caused by bad governance.

“I believe we will overcome whatever challenges we currently face collectively as citizens and residents as one proud people and state.

“In this New Year, all patriotic and proud Deltans must make an individual commitment to vote APC and its candidates across board and contribute to rebuilding our State.

” I welcome you all into 2023, and pray that the year presents us all with greater opportunities for excellence and progress. I wish Deltans and all Nigerians a very happy New Year and pledge to continue to do all I can to stand up for, and stand with you!” Omo-Agege said.