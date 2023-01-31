.

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the February 25 general elections, Ahmed Bola Tinubu campaigned in Awka, Anambra State on Tuesday and promised to make the state an industrial hub of the country if elected.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Alex Ekwueme Square, the venue of the rally, Tinubu, who was accompanied by his running mate, Kashim Shetima, the director general of his campaign organization, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduge and other top officials of the campaign council, also promised to tackle the gully erosion menace that is devastating most communities in Anambra State.

He said: “You know me and you know what I can do. I tamed the Atlantic ocean in Lagos and I can do a similar thing in Anambra. We will check the gully erosion devastating the state.

“I will turn Anambra to an industrial revolution state. We will train our youths so that they can secure well- paying jobs and be useful to themselves.

“I started paying WAEC fees for every student in Lagos, whether you are Igbo or Yoruba or Hausa and I will be fair to all Nigerians if I become president.”

He promised to work with the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who he described as a very brilliant man, if he is elected president of Nigeria, recalling that he also discovered another Anambra son, Mr. Ben Akabueze who worked with him in Lagos and is presently the presidential adviser on budget.

He urged the Nigerian electorate not to listen to those he described as lying politicians.

He added: “How long will it take them to lie from Port Harcourt to Onitsha; Onitsha to Aba? “For 16 years, PDP lied to the nation that they will industrialize Nigeria, but they industrialized their pockets.

“One person said he is the candidate of the north and I urge voters not to listen to him. There will be hope, joy, prosperity and progress if you vote APC and I urge every eligible voter to collect their PVC and vote for Asiwaju.”