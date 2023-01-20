By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Snoop Dogg, has publicly approached Nigerian singer, Tems for a song collaboration.

In a viral video trending online, the 51-year-old rapper declared his admiration for Tems while inquiring when they would collaborate on a hit song.

According to Snoop, everyone in his household listens to her, while adding that they ought to have it happen as soon as possible.

He said, “So Tems, when are we going to make a record?

“You know I’m a fan.

“Now let’s get to the shit. Let’s make a f^cking hit record girl.

“You have my whole family dancing to your sh#t, I need one with you.

“And you can post that. Happy new year.” Snoop Dogg asks Tems for a collaboration as he talks about how much he likes her music. pic.twitter.com/Tq1XJyC87Y— BASITO (@itzbasito) January 20, 2023

Tems has maintained international patronage ever since she rose to stardom in 2020 as a result of her efforts to Wizkid’s song “Essence.”

With future’s “Wait For U,” she made history as the first Nigerian artist to make their debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Her lone song, “Free.”