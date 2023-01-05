By Ada Osadebe

American actress, Gabrielle Union has openly talked about her first marriage to Chris Howard, an NFL player.

The Hollywood beauty, who is currently married to NBA player, Dwyane Wade, acknowledged that she wasn’t faithful in her marriage to Howard in an interview with the podcast “Armchair Expert.”

Gabrielle and Howard were married in 2001, however, the couples parted ways in 2006.

The 50-year-old mother of one claimed that her relationship with Howard was not going well, while she accused the NFL player of being unfaithful as well, while adding that she “felt entitled” to adultery.

She said, “In my first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating.

“So, keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.’ And I just felt entitled to it as well.”

Read Also

Tinubu arrives Edo for APC presidential campaign rally

Belgium declares flu epidemic after surging cases

R. Kelly married, silenced 15-yr-old Aaliyah, family with NDA

The actress said she believed it was her right to do what pleases her since she was the one footing the bills in the relationship.

“I was working my a** off, and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches,” she said.

“Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought. I wish I had more guilt for some of that.

“It was such a stupid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase.”

Gabrielle further stated her decision to opt for infidelity was because she was “horny for validation and having certain kinds of guys who “like me and want me.”

“In hindsight, yes, I absolutely needed something from them that I was not providing for myself, and neither was my marriage, but I think I provided something for them too,” she added.

After parting ways with Howard, Gabrielle got married to 40 year old Wade in 2014. The couple’s welcome their first daughter Kaavia, who is currently 4-year-old.