By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria, CAN, has thrown its weight behind the charge by the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, for the federal and state governments to secure the country from terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

According to the umbrella Christian body, important steps must be taken to re-engineer the country’s security architecture by winning the peoples’ trust and confidence as well as demonstrating that no one is above the law.

The Chairman of CAN, Kaduna state, Rev. John Hayab, stated this on Monday in a telephone chat with Vanguard in Abuja.

He said, “To secure the nation from terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, ritual and other senseless killings, the government at both the federal and state levels must win the trust of the people. It must do so in order for everybody to take the issue of security seriously as their own business.

“The security forces alone can’t win the war against insecurity; it has to be a collective effort by everybody, but the reason why people appear not to be sharing credible intelligence with the authorities is because they don’t trust the government.

“People are seeing many things and understanding the causes of insecurity in their communities, but they are not talking because they don’t have that confidence and trust to speak out.

“In the same vein, the government must also be deliberate in showing that no one is above the law. Criminals in this country believe that the law is not working. Nevertheless, if they can be made to sense that the law is active and in force, they will know that they cannot continue.

“Therefore, the government must demonstrate that this country has a law, and that it is working on everybody.”