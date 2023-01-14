By Esther Onyegbula

Mojeed Salami, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Seme Police Division, Lagos State Police command is dead.

SP Salami reportedly collapsed in his office on Tuesday, January 10 and was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.

Vanguard learned that the deceased had complained of headache on the said day and had visited the hospital.



He returned but was still feeling unwell. He asked his orderly to tell the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) to come to his office, as he wanted to leave, but not without handing over official proceedings to the DCO. It was reported that the orderly returned to meet the deceased on the floor gasping for breath. He was rushed to the Badagry General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Confirming the passing, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that We regret to announce the death (while in service) of SP Salami Mojeed, DPO Seme Division, which occurred on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, following a brief illness. It was shocking to everybody because there was nothing serious about his health. They said he just complained about a minor headache, went to the hospital, came back, commenced work and died shortly afterwards. May Allah grant him aljannah firdaus. Amin

Meanwhile Mojeed Salami had since being buried in his home town of Ede, Osun State.