.

By Esther Onyegbula

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mojeed Salami, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Seme, Lagos State Command, has died mysteriously.

Salami reportedly collapsed in his office on Tuesday, January 10 and was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.

Sunday Vanguard learned that the deceased had complained of headache on the said day and had visited the hospital.

ALSO READ

Police confirm land grabbing case involving Lagos DPO

He returned but was still feeling unwell. He asked his orderly to tell the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) to come to his office, as he wanted to leave, but not without handing over official proceedings to the DCO. It was reported that the orderly returned to meet the deceased on the floor gasping for breath. He was rushed to Badagry General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the death.

Salami has since been buried in his home town of Ede, Osun State.