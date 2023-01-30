By Charly Agwam

A POS operator in Zaki local government area of Bauchi State has been shot by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers.

Vanguard learned that the gunmen also shot and injured three people while trying to get new currencies from the operator.

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan confirmed the incident today at the palace of Galadiman Katagum Alhaji Usman Mahmood Abdullahi, when he accompanied Governor Bala Mohammed to commiserate with the victims.

He said: “The victims came to get new currencies when the hoodlums trailed them and opened fire on them to scare people away.”

Although the Commissioner said no life was lost, he assured that the police are on the trail of the suspects and have made some arrest.

“By the grace of God we will continue to do our best to arrest the fleeing suspects,” he added.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Bala Mohammed said that he was at the Palace to commiserate with them.

He commended security agencies for the prompt response to the incident, and urged the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to send additional number personnel to Zaki local government area in order to improve security network in the area.