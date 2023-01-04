…Says Angel Michael not Jesus Christ

By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

The bishop Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, has tasked Nigerians to be courageous and have faith in God in their expectations of a messiah to deliver the country out of the dungeon of slavery, underdevelopment and corruption.

Egbebo gave the task during his Christmas/New Year messages delivered yesterday at Bomadi, the administrative headquarters of the diocese in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

He assured Nigerians that God had not abandoned them, stressing that He would still do beautiful things for the country and her people.

He said: “When Prophet Isaiah was predicting the coming of the Messiah, Israel was going through a lot of devastating experiences like the surge of bigger powers against the nation. The good news is that the Messiah actually came and delivered, not only Israel as a nation, but the world as a whole.

“Christmas is about God taking human flesh coming to be in our midst, Emmanuel. The celebration is all about acknowledging God’s undying love for His human creature. Moreover, angel Michael is not Jesus Christ as some Christians believe, no, not at all.

“The Scriptures says in Hebrews 1:5, that God never called any angel His son. Angel Michael is a messenger that fights against any course that God does not want, very difficult battles God will send him, he is the conquering angel.

“God will do beautiful things for Nigeria as a nation and the downtrodden as a people. I urge everyone to have courage because He still loves us and I pray God to raise a messiah to take the nation out the dungeon of slavery, underdevelopment and corruption.

“I task the people of Niger Delta, I urge the Ijaw people in the Niger Delta region blessed with God-given natural resources to trust God for a messiah to bring the needed development to the area”.