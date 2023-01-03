… says your comic skits on TV boring

John Alechenu, Abuja



Mr. Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to outgrow the daily dose of tantrums he serves Nigerians on national television.

Shaibu said this in Abuja, late on Tuesday. Quoting Proverbs chapter 14 verse 17 of the Holy Bible, which reads: “A short tempered man acts foolishly…”

Shaibu said, “This perhaps explains why a governor who was once a shining light in his party has thrown caution to the wind and has become a laughing stock.“

According to him, every day, Wike dances “like a village masquerade” on live television, entertaining Nigerians with the same boring moves.

Shaibu said, “ He acts like a failed Tik Tok comedian desperately trying to amuse Nigerians with the same platitudes just because he lost the primary and also failed to emerge as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“His constant weeping is like the blubbering of an infant taken off his mother’s breast.

“ Wike’s cacophonous cry of hurt and inconsolable thrashing will never end even if the proverbial breast is put back in his mouth.

“If you want to understand the true meaning of bitterness and anger watch our dear Governor Wike each time he spends tax payers monies on his live broadcasts.

“At every turn of event, he comes forth with new episodes of dramatic performances. What is common to all his acts is that his vile verbiage and intemperate vituperations are symptomatic of a pathetically disruptive mind with a deep character flaw.

“In his latest attempt to mock Waziri Atiku Abubakar after Former President Olusegun Obasanjo decided to endorse former Governor Peter Obi, Wike again shot himself in the foot.“

The PDP Candidate’s spokesman mocked the Governor for attempting to use President Obasanjo’s decision to support Peter Obi, as evidence that Atiku is unfit for the Presidency.

Shaibu said, “Going by Wike’s flawed logic, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s refusal to support his Vice-President, William Ruto, meant that Ruto was unfit for office. The great people of Kenya, however, do not think in a flawed manner like Wike.

“Even in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari did not support Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo despite the fact that Osinbajo had served as acting President for over five months when Buhari was on medical vacation in London.

“If we bring it closer to Rivers State, it means Wike’s deputy is incompetent hence his decision to anoint Siminialayi Fubara, as his successor. In fact Wike’s domineering attitude has made his deputy redundant hence no one even knows who she is.

“What Wike failed to acknowledge during his latest tirade is that Atiku remains the only former Vice-President in the history of Nigeria to ever be publicly endorsed by his principal and this happened in 2019 when Obasanjo decided to support him.

“On the other hand, no one finds Wike worthy of wielding Presidential power, not even his predecessors. Rather than try to repair his damaged reputation, he continues to cry over spilt milk.

“When has the lack of support of an ex-President ever translated to fitness of an office?

“Let me state that,our decorous demeanor belong to us – they are not dictated by whether someone is intemperate towards us. We will hit back if we have to, but God forbid that we will ever descend to the level of the gutter that some people live in.

“Wike really needs to grow up and respect the office he holds.“