Another set of winners in the Glo Festival of Joy promo were yesterday, presented with their prizes at Gloworld, Aba Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the keys to a brand new car to 39-year-old Ime Etukudo, a Port Harcourt-based Electrical Engineer by the special guest, member of Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Azeru Opara, assisted by Globacom officials.

Speaking after receiving the car, Etukudo, an indigene of Ikot-Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State, recounted his journey to becoming a brand-new car owner after opting into the Festival of Joy promo.

According to him, “when I got a call from a Glo official, my first instinct was that it was a fraudster, but when the caller insisted that I should come to Glo office and even said I should I should look at the video of the office on my Whatsapp, I became convinced and I screamed. My fellow workers immediately joined me in celebrating, while some volunteered to follow me to the Glo office. Immediately, I called my wife to break the good news to her. I am very happy. I thank God and thank Globacom for making me a brand-new-car owner, after I sold my old car last year”.

Many other winners also went home with power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans. A total of 71 winners emerged at the event.

Speaking at the event, the special guest, Hon. Azeru Opara of the Rivers State House of Assembly, commended Globacom for its spirit of giving back to the people, adding that the company had over the years empowered many Nigerians. He urged other corporate organisations to emulate the good gestures of the company.

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Port Harcourt, Mr. Augustine Mamuro, urged Glo subscribers to make use of the opportunity provided by the Festival of Joy promo to win their own prizes. “You could be among the next batch of winners. Simply dial *611# to join the promo and keep recharging for voice and data (as desirable) during the promo period in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer”. He explained