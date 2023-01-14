By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, we are still in the mood of a happy new year so it is still a season of thanksgiving to God Almighty for keeping us alive.

Some people believe in New Year resolutions but experience has shown that many of those things they have resolved to do, they are often unable to do.

As a Christian, you should rather set goals and back it up with prayer, fasting, and worship.

Brothers and Sisters, what is that goal that you wanted to achieve last year but didn’t become a reality?

You should identify your major goal this year. Is it to be a mother, a married woman or you want to enjoy divine health especially if you were confronted with health challenges?

Do you want to attain success in business? Whatever it is, you cannot attain any goal by your own efforts alone, you need to be backed by the power of the Almighty God.

No wonder Hannah said in 1st 2 vs.9: “ He will keep the feet of his saints, and the wicked shall be silent in darkness; for by strength shall no man prevail”.

The key words for us are “ for by strength shall no man prevail”.

Another issue is what are your asking God for? Marriage, Babies, Jobs, Relocation etc.

All of these are issues that manifest in the physical realm.

Learned men of God have suggested that it is better to ask for the spiritual gifts rather than the physical. Why? They reason that since the spiritual controls the physical, it is better to ask for those things that only God can give.

In other words, it is better to ask for the mercy of God or the favour of God.

Joseph was favoured, despite the challenges that confronted him; he reached his goal to become Prime Minister of Egypt. Joseph didn’t pray for it, God just chose to favour him.

Luke 18 vs.35-41 has a record of the encounter of blind street beggar with Jesus.

For our purpose, we’ll consider verses 38-41: And he cried, saying, Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me.

And they which went before rebuked him, that he should hold his peace: but he cried so much the more, Thou son of David, have mercy on me”.

What was his testimony verses 40- 42 states: “ And Jesus stood, and commanded him to be brought unto him: and when he was come near, he asked him,

Saying, What wilt thou that I shall do unto thee? And he said, Lord, that I may receive my sight

And Jesus said unto him, Receive thy sight: thy faith hath saved thee”.

Favor gave Joseph his miracle; Mercy gave the blind man his testimony.

What do you want to ask for to attract the attention of God?

Go ahead and ask for the Mercy of the Lord if you are trusting God for marriage or a life partner.

If you are in a situation that people have been mocking you, then you need to ask for the favour of God.

However, you may ask for both and God would answer.

Brethren, in asking for mercy and favour, you may need to put the flesh under control. Let the spirit lead you instead of the flesh.

If Joseph had not controlled the flesh by refusing to sleep with Potiphar’s wife, the plans of God for him would have been truncated.

Brothers and Sister’s it isn’t so easy to control the flesh but the Holy Spirit can help us.

One way of putting the flesh under control is by fasting. Another is by worshipping the Lord with Praises.

However, the study of the Word of God and walking in the ways of the Lord, move us closer to the Holy Spirit and when the Holy Spirit is involved, challenges must vanish.

I’ll share a testimony of a lady who has a small business. It was getting close to the end of the close of the year, and she needed money to put goods in her store.

She continued to pray. Then one night, the Holy Spirit asked her in a dream, “ How much do you need?” The lady replied, 500,000. Naira

Two days later, a family friend sent her 500,00 Naira, the exact amount she asked the Holy Spirit for.

King David, the Psalmist asked for Mercy in Psalm 51vs. 1: “ Have mercy upon me, O God, according to thy lovingkindness: according unto the multitude of thy tender mercies blot out my transgressions”.

Why did David ask for mercy, the answer is found in verse 8: “ Make me to hear joy and gladness; that the bones which thou hast broken may rejoice”.

David had done something wrong and he asked the Lord for mercy. Hence he said, “ the bones which thou hast broken may rejoice”.

In your own case, whatever is preventing you from achieving your goal may be described as a “ broken bone”.

Enemies pretending to be friends might be responsible for broken bones in your life. They might have done something to prevent you from attaining your goal.

It may also be that you have done something in the past that has become a broken bone in your life. Whichever it is, God is able to reverse the situation and give you joy.

That womb that has failed to carry a child may be your own broken bone.

It takes the breath of God for it to be restored to carry your child. Therefore, you need the Holy Spirit.

You may also take a step of faith by speaking the Word of God to your body.

If you believe that God created your body, then you should know that any part of your body could hear the Word of God provided you know the right words to use.

To identify the appropriate word, you need to study the Holy Bible regularly. If it is only the study of the Holy Bible that can made you attain your goal this year. It is a step that moves your closer to your desired goal.

Brethren make up your mind to focus on your goal this year. Shun mockers. Engaging them in any way is unnecessary and may shift your focus from your goal.

If you want your years of waiting to come to an end this year, you must do something different from what you did last year.

Are you on the Lord’s queue for children, Deuteronomy 7 vs. 14: “ Thou shall be blessed above all people: there shall not be male or female barren among you, or among your cattle” should be on your lips. You should have mental record of it and say it to your body as many times as possible.

If sickness is preventing you from having a fulfilled life, verse 15 of the same chapter is quite helpful.

It states: “ And the LORD sill take away from thee all sickness, and will put none of the evil diseases of Egypt, which thou knowest, upon thee; but will lay them upon them that hate thee”.

This Bible verse not only gives you an assurance of healing, it assures you the Lord will fight for you.

In other words, as you get healed, your enemies will be in pains.

Brethren for this year to be different, you also have to do something different to attract the mercy of God.

Do something new to get something new. God is still answering prayers. Our God is never tired of our prayers neither is the LORD short of miracles.

You only need to be determined to get yours and be ready to sacrifice something to attain your goals.

Stand firm with the LORD; back your goals with prayers.

God is ready to visit you in Jesus name.

Happy New Year!