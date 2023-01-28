.

The pace-setting ceremony lived up to its billing as President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the 2022 Vanguard personality of the year awardee led other distinguished awardees to receive the awards.

Governors honoured at the ceremony were Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Elder statesmen honoured with lifetime achievement awards were Dr Gaius Obaseki, Chief Pete Edochie, Mr. Ray Ekpu, Mrs Mayen Adetiba, Professor Ango Abdullahi,Mr. Femi Okunnu, Mr. Mike Okiro, Chief Rasaq Okoya, Chief Audi Ogbeh and Dr Mike Okonkwo.

Also honoured were Mr George Onafowokan (Businessman of the year), Mr Wale Tinubu ( Private sector icon),Mr. Julius Ironed (Young Entrepre-neur of the year), Mrs Nkechi Obi ( Woman entrepreneur of the year), Umar Danbatta ( Regulator of the year), Engr Emeeka Okwuosa (Energy icon of the year), Mr Ayo Subair (Public sector icon of the year, state), Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko (Public sector icon of the year), and Brigadier- General Buba Marwa ( Distinguished Public Sector award).

The venue was electrified when Mr. Ejiro Otarigho, the tanker driver who averted a fire disaster by driving a burning tanker vehicle for 20 minutes out of crowded neighbourhood was given heroes award.

So also was Mrs Eunice Onuekwusi, a poor widow who rejected N5000 bribe to vote against her conscience during the Anambra 2021governorship election.

Roll call

*The Okere of saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi

*The Olugbon of Orile, Oba Francis Alao

*The Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Mr Segun Awolowo

*Former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Mr Kehinde Bamigbentan

*The Olu of IgboOra, Oba Jimoh Titiloye

*The Osi Balogun of Ibadan land, Chief Lateef Adebimpe

*Chief Segun Osoba, former Ogun State Governor

*Former Akwa Ibom state governor, Obong Victor Attah

*Erelu Abiola Dosunmu

*Oba Otudeko

*Ace broadcaster, Chief Bisi Olatilo

*Former Minister of Industry, Mrs Nike Akande

Bong Victor Attach

Dr Bode Olajumoke