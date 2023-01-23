By Efosa Taiwo
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has taken a dig at Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes after the Gunners defeated the Old Trafford side 3-2 on Sunday.
The Gunners intensified their bid to win the Premier League title by defeating United at the Emirates to go five points clear of champions Manchester City with a game in hand.
The Brazilian centre-back took to social media following the victory to post a picture of himself standing over and confronting Fernandes.
‘YESSS… There’s no victory without a fight,’ he wrote on Instagram. ‘Come on you gunners. Thank God.’
Gabriel has featured in all 19 of Arsenal’s Premier League games so far this term, with Mikel Arteta’s team losing just once in the top-flight.
He has made a total of 96 appearances for the north London club since he joined the Gunners from French side Lille in 2020.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have not registered a top-four finish since the 2015–16 season but have a huge opportunity to win their first Premier League title since 2004.