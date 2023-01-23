By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has taken a dig at Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes after the Gunners defeated the Old Trafford side 3-2 on Sunday.

The Gunners intensified their bid to win the Premier League title by defeating United at the Emirates to go five points clear of champions Manchester City with a game in hand.

The Brazilian centre-back took to social media following the victory to post a picture of himself standing over and confronting Fernandes.

‘YESSS… There’s no victory without a fight,’ he wrote on Instagram. ‘Come on you gunners. Thank God.’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Magalhães (@_gabrielmagalhaes)

Gabriel has featured in all 19 of Arsenal’s Premier League games so far this term, with Mikel Arteta’s team losing just once in the top-flight.

He has made a total of 96 appearances for the north London club since he joined the Gunners from French side Lille in 2020.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have not registered a top-four finish since the 2015–16 season but have a huge opportunity to win their first Premier League title since 2004.