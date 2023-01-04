By Adeola Badru

FORMER minister of State for FCT, Olajumoke Akinjide, yesterday, explained that the grouse of the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors, named G-5 Governors, was not about the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, but the leadership of the party, led by Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

She, however, assured that the lingering crisis rocking the party at the national level would be amicably resolved before the February 25 Presidential election.

The former minister spoke at a press conference, held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Iyaganku, Ibadan, to herald the Atiku/Okowa freedom walk, held in Ibadan on Wednesday.

She said: “The people that should be fought tooth and nail should be the APC. The issue in PDP is a trivial issue that should be resolved amicably within the party.

“The issue in PDP is about Ayu, not about the presidential candidate of our party. Even when Atiku was in Ibadan, he said he did not have any issue with the G-5 Governors.”