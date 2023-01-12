By Efosa Taiwo

With two consecutively damaging defeats to Manchester City, Chelsea face a challenging task to at least, bring a dim of light to their gloomy season when they take on one of the season’s surprise, Fulham.

Fulham are currently placed seventh on the log and are on a pretty good run having won three consecutive matches with a win against Chelsea to extend it to four – a run they last achieved in the 1965-66 season.

Although they have had an inconsistent result at the Craven Cottage winning just two of their last six matches, the odds are still very much in their favour squaring up against an off-form Chelsea side.

The pressure, undoubtedly, going into the game will be on Chelsea and manager Graham Potter who has come under fire for the dismal results and performance of his side since he took over the reins from Thomas Tuchel in October.

Sitting in an unusual and demeaning 10th position, the scramble for Chelsea to salvage their season will be to clinch a European spot, and the earlier they stopped dropping points, the better for the Blues.

Team News

Fulham will be without top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic. The striker picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Leicester and serves a one-match suspension.

Shane Duffy has not yet recovered from illness, while Neeskens Kebano remains a long-term injury absentee.

For Chelsea, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available after a back injury, but Christian Pulisic is still a couple of months away from returning and Raheem Sterling is also not close to a comeback.

Ben Chilwell, Reuben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James and N’Golo Kante remain out, while the club are waiting to hear whether new signing Joao Felix was registered in time to feature.