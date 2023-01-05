Nigerian-based digital assets exchange company, FlashChange, has announced Popular Nigerian Rapper, Emeka Akumefule (Balqbonez) as its first brand ambassador.

The company disclosed that it perfected the partnership contract with the artiste on Tuesday.

Commenting on the partnership, in a statement issued on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer of FlashChange, Bidemi Oke, explained that the artiste has a large following among young people.

This, he said, will help the company reach its targeted audience.

“Our primary goal, as an organisation, is to help people liquidate their digital assets simply and easily. We believe bringing Blaqbonez on board would help us connect with a larger audience to offer our solution to them,” he said.

The CEO also noted that the company will make digital currency gift-card exchange available to millions of Nigerians with assurance of a secured platform.

“We are confident that Blaqbonez’s fan base appeal will enable us to make strides towards achieving that goal. The goal remains to become a key player in the digital currency revolution in Nigeria.”

Reacting to the unveiling, Blaqbonez expressed his excitement, noting that digital currency has come to stay.

He said, “For Nigeria’s digital currency industry, this is a promising time. I am excited to come on board as the brand ambassador of Nigeria’s top digital currency platform, as an advocate.”