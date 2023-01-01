.

•Body to be displayed in Saint Peter’s Basilica tomorrow

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Luminous Jannamike & Dickson Omobola

The death of former head of Roman Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI, yesterday, attracted tributes from leaders across the world, who said he was dedicated to advancing inter-faith dialogue and peace.

Leaders across various religions, denominations, tribes and tongues including President Muhammadu Buhari, were unanimous in describing the deceased as a selfless servant of God.

A statement by the Vatican said the 95-year-old pontiff died at 9:34 am, Saturday, in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, Rome.

“With sorrow, I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 AM in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible. As of Monday morning, 2 January 2023, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in Saint Peter’s Basilica so the faithful can pay their respects,” the Vatican said.

Sorrow

Indications that Pope Emeritus’ health was failing emerged on December 28 when his successor, Pope Francis, revealed that he was gravely ill and requested prayers on his behalf.

“I would like to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who in silence is supporting the Church. Remember him – he is very ill – asking the Lord to console him, and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end,” he said.

The information led to anxiety across the world over his health, leading to an outpouring of prayers from around the world.

As of last Thursday, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said the Pope Emeritus’ condition had improved.

Resign

Buni said: “He is absolutely lucid and alert. Today, although his condition remains serious, the situation remains stable at the moment. Pope Francis renews his invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours.”

The late Pope made history in 2013 when he became the first pope to resign, instead of serving for the rest of his life, in almost 600 years.

He said at the time of his decision that because of his advanced age, adding that he no longer had the “strengths” required for the “adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry.”

Inter-faith

Meanwhile, President Buhari in his tribute to the late Pontiff, commiserated with Pope Francis, the Catholic Church in Nigeria and around the world, as well as all Christian faithful.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said Pope Benedict XVI was greatly admired globally for his selfless leadership, renowned learning as a theologian, and dedication to advancing inter-faith dialogue and peace.

According to the statement, “President Buhari believes that the late Pontiff will be remembered as a true servant of God who used the benevolent gifts of the almighty upon his life to serve the Church and humanity in humility, reverence and piety, living in word and deed the virtues of a true Christian disciple.”

The President prayed that Pope Emeritus receives eternal embrace in the loving arms of the Lord, whom he served faithfully throughout his vocation.

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, described the former leader of the Catholic Church as a man who spoke to the hearts and minds of men with spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth.

CAN’s condolence message was contained in a statement by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, titled:CAN Mourns Pope Benedict XVI

He said: “Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is saddened by the demise of Emeritus Catholic Pontiff, Pope Benedict XVI, a great theologian whose life epitomised the balance of faith, reason and works in ways that positively influenced both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout the world.

“CAN extends its condolences to his relatives, the Vatican, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, the faithful in Nigeria and the rest of the world over this loss.”

Historic

United Kingdom Prime Minister , Rishi Sunak, said he was saddened about the death of Pope Benedict, saying his visit to the UK was a historic moment for Catholics and non-Catholics in the country.

Irish President Michael Higgins, said Benedict will be remembered for his “untiring efforts” to find a path to promote peace and goodwill throughout the world, including his interest in achieving peace in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Of particular importance was that during his tenure, Pope Benedict sought to highlight both the common purpose of the world’s major religions and his injunctions as to how our individual responsibilities as citizens require the highest standards of ethics in our actions.

On his part, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said Benedict devoted his life to the teachings of the church and Jesus, adding that he would be remembered for his “rich service” to society.

Similarly, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, said:”Benedict XVI was a giant of faith and reason. A man in love with the Lord who put his life at the service of the universal Church and has spoken, and will continue to speak, to the hearts and minds of people with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth of his Magisterium. A Christian, a pastor, a theologian: a great man whom history will not forget.”

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, added: “Principled in his faith, tireless in his pursuit of peace, and determined in his defence of human rights, he was a spiritual guide to millions across the world and one of the leading academic theologians of our time. His powerful calls for solidarity with marginalized people everywhere and his urgent appeals to close the widening gap between rich and poor are more relevant than ever.”

Funeral

However, the Vatican, in a statement by Matteo Bruni, said Pope Francis would preside over the funeral of the Pope Emeritus on 5 January, 2023, at 9.30 CET in St. Peter’s Square.

He added that on Monday, the body of Benedict XVI will be lying in state in the Basilica to allow the faithful to pay their last respects.

Bruni also said that Pope Emeritus on December 28, 2022, in the afternoon, received the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick in the monastery at the end of Holy Mass.

He further said the late Pope specifically asked that everything including his funeral be marked by simplicity, just as he lived his life.

Ordained

According to information obtained from Vatican website, he was born Joseph Ratzinger on April 16, 1927, in Germany.

From 1946 to 1951, he studied philosophy and theology at the University of Munich and the higher school in Freising.

Together with his brother Georg, he was ordained a priest on June 29, 1951, in the Cathedral at Freising.

On March 24, 1977, Pope Paul VI appointed him Archbishop of München und Freising. He was ordained a Bishop on May 28, 1977, and was the first diocesan priest in 80 years to take on the pastoral governance of this large Bavarian Diocese. He chose as his episcopal motto: “Fellow Worker in the Truth”

He was created and proclaimed Cardinal by Pope Paul VI in the Consistory of 27 June 1977, of the Titles of the Suburbicarian Church of Velletri-Segni.

On November 25, 1981, he was appointed by Pope John Paul II as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

He also became President of the Biblical Commission and the Pontifical International Theological Commission. On April 19, 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected the 265th Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. He chose the name, Benedict XVI, upon his emergence as the Catholic Pontiff.