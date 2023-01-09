Henriken Consulting, a frontline human capital management and development organization has launched the Tech 4 Teenz Project, an IT-based training program designed for young people between the ages of 13 to 19.

Ndali Modebe, team lead of Dame Media and Public Relations Solutions in a statement said the program which is aimed at encouraging teenagers to embrace tech-related fields of study will commence on the 4th of February 2023.

She said the initiative is designed to train as many as 50,000 Sponsored participants for free in courses like coding, web design, graphics among others thus equipping the youths with very important skills that will be of immense value to them.

According to the statement, some of the highlights of the summit include, educating teenagers with high in-demand tech skills which are valuable additions to university certifications that will give them an edge when applying for scholarships, jobs or deciding a career path. The teenagers will also be exposed to the world of technology and be provided with the fundamental skills required to take advantage of this opportunity.

“Tech is unarguably the future, and as such, we aim at equipping our teenagers with tech skills that will be beneficial for their personal development,” the statement said.

Each child is expected to pay N10,000 for the training, while registration is free for teenagers.

For more details on registration, sponsorship and partnership, interested persons can visit the channels listed below:

