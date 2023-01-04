.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The building housing the laboratory at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos was razed by an inferno in the early hours of yesterday with property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

The fire engulfed the building at a time only a few staff on night duty were around but luckily no life was lost.

It was gathered that the fire was noticed at about 2 a.m. and could not be controlled as frightened patients scampered for safety. Several medical apparatus, office appliances, and equipment valued at millions of naira were destroyed.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Talatu Angi, who confirmed the development said: “We came this morning (yesterday) and saw the place has been burnt but luckily it was just the lab as the fire did not spread to other sections. No life was lost, the fire was huge and was beyond what fire extinguishers could handle.”