By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

As part of efforts to promote a healthy workforce in the Civil Service, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HoCSF, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has established a new wellness centre in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

This was as she urged civil servants to eschew sedentary lifestyles, adding that such lifestyle contributes greatly to sudden deaths occasioned by ailments caused majorly by stress.

According to her, a healthy body translates into significant reduction in medical conditions, thereby enhancing the output of workers, in particular, and the attainment of national developmental goals, in general.

Yemi-Esan said this during the commissioning of the Centre, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan described the establishment of the Employee Wellness Centre within the Federal Secretariat Complex as one of the most proactive responses by the Federal Government to the critical need of mitigating preventable medical conditions, which have become prevalent in our society, in general and amongst Civil Servants, in particular.

Explaining that the world is witnessing an unprecedented rise in work-related diseases, she advised civil servants to make the best use of the services being offered by the newly established Employee Wellness Centre.

She revealed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration has taken proactive measures toward enhancing the value proposition and welfare of Civil Servants, as articulated in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP 25).

She stressed that the incorporation of Staff Welfare as one of the six pillars of the Strategy underscores the value Government places on the lives and well-being of workers.

Earlier, the SSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said that the Centre was modified and equipped by the OSSAP-SDGs and handed over to the OHCSF for commissioning and management.

Adefulire who was represented by the Director, of Administration, Mrs Ijeoma Ukaejiofor, stressed that the establishment of the Centre is to promote good health and well-being of Civil Servants, in line with Goal 3 of the SDGs

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, SWO, OHCSF, Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, stated that the Wellness Centre is a demonstration of the continuous drive of the Head of Service to showcase commitment to the welfare of workers as captured in the FCSSIP25.

Dr Onwudiwe disclosed that the Centre is not another clinic but a physical wellness Centre, where Civil Servants can regularly check their blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, amongst others, as well as properly manage their health statuses.