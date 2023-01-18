.

.. holds Presidential Campaign in Ekiti

…Fayose, others boycott rally

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that if voted into power, he will promote youth enterprise to keep them gainfully employed and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Atiku Abubakar, who held his campaign rally in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, called on electorates in the State to vote for PDP and also defend their votes.

This was just as the former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayo Fayose and members of his group stayed away from the rally.

Also, all candidates of the party for National Assembly were absent except Senator Abiodun Olujimi and candidate for Ekiti South Federal Constituency1, Henrich Akomolafe were at the rally

Atiku, however, condemned the enemies of progress, who wanted to prevent the PDP from coming to the presidential rally in Ado-Ekiti, and stop residents from attending the rally by creating artificial fuel scarcity and those who urged the transporter to withdraw their services by creating hardship for the people.

Atiku assured the voters, that if they vote PDP into power, they would go out of their way to provide everything they want the PDP to provide”

“We would help to construct the Ado/Ikere road and other roads that connect the state to another state, that is presently under bad shape in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who has not been able to do anything for the people”

“If you vote the PDP into power, the way you have made us be proud and happy today despite the challenges by the enemies of democracy, we would make you happy”

“Ekiti State is a centre of intellectual discord, you have more educated people in this state than any other state in Nigeria, I can assure you that we would make you the human capital that God had endowed you in Ekiti”

“We want to make sure that our young men and women have businesses to do, have sources of income, that is why I pledge to set aside N10 million US dollars so that those young men and women who want to get involved in enterprises would be given loans and capital to achieve their live time ambition”

In attendance also were, Senator Dino Melaye, Mr Bunu Haruna, Prince Oyinlola Olagunsoye, and Gov. Udom Emmanuel, amongst other PDP leaders who turned out in large numbers in Ekiti State.

Sen. Biodun Olujimi, representing Ekiti South at the national assembly, and Engr. Akomolafe Henrich, for House of Representative for Ekiti Fed. Constituency 1, was presented with the flags of the PDP for their election.

Speaking at the rally, the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, said the PDP is working towards the rescue of Nigeria from the hands of the APC, saying when the party comes to power, all Nigerians will be given protection.

Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, urged Ekiti people to send APC packing out of Nigeria pledging that the people would get employed and be happy.

In his words, “APC cannot stop the PDP from winning the election and Atiku Abubakar as the President in waiting.”

The PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorcha Ayu, thank them for taking to the rally from all towns across the state despite the challenges created by those who do not believe in democracy as it happens today in Ekiti.

Ayu, said nobody can stop you from releasing your dream, that is why you have come out to support your party in the state.