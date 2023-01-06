By Ada Osadebe

Fans have reacted to the updated Wikipedia page of Nigerian singer, Davido that shows he is married to his lover, Chioma.

According to reports, Davido completed the customary wedding ceremonies for Chioma on Thursday.

The singer’s Wikipedia profile has since been updated to reflect his new marital status and the name of his wife.

As previously reported in November 2022, the singer married Chioma in secret one month after the passing of their only child, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The tragedy that surrounded their wedding last year prevented Davido from performing his Umunna rites.

Also confirming their marriage in a trending video on social media, Chioma’s father could be seen performing the Umunna and Umuada rites on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, fans of the singer have expressed their excitement at seeing Davido’s profile on his Wikipedia page reflective of being married to Chioma.

daintybycheflammy: “Loveeeeeeet❤️…Congratulations Chivido”

relindis_amakz: “Chai we the Instagram in-laws are happy ooh. See as body dey sweet me ❤️❤️ Finally Love wins “

lovettmariaking: “These 2 have been through a lot so the more discreet they are the better ❤️ Wisdom is profitable to direct “

laffing_jackers: “It’s good to see something nice on the media. No be everyday wahala trouble etc. she was patient, she waited, she passed through a lot but she was strong. It’s time to flex and enjoy. I hope, wish and pray their love, efforts and marriage last forever. awesome news.”

mommy_chizzy: “From endurance to Mrs. GOD DID ❤️❤️”

brownkay_d_entertainer: “Chioma won the last fight congratulations. Wizkid we’re waiting.” lolly_spa: “As it should be.”

dallas_icocker: “Assurance is assured.” odamiss: “Yayyyy Chioma our lover!! Assurance 2022!!! Their joy would never end “

ojeidavid: “Patience is a great virtue, how many modern woman will endur what chioma endured?? Chioma is indeed a great woman full of love and understanding strong, brave and courageous, I hope the so called modern women will learn from this❤️”