By Efosa Taiwo

The 20 teams of the Premier League will compete in the FA Cup this weekend with two cup favorites: Chelsea and Manchester City headlining the Third Round fixtures.

Chelsea have had a bitter-sweet experience in the FA Cup in recent time having lost the last three FA Cup Finals and will be looking at mounting a rather successful challenge for the prestigious title this campaign.

The Blues, coming off the back of a defeat to the same Man City in the Premier League on Thursday, will have revenge in their mind when they travel to the Etihad stadium on Sunday – even though Potter is left to hang on to a depleted squad plagued by injuries to key players.

The tie is one of several all-Premier League ties with Manchester United will host Everton, Southampton go to Crystal Palace, Wolves are away to Liverpool, and Brentford welcome West Ham United.

Top Fixtures

Friday

Manchester United vs Everton

Saturday

Tottenham vs Portsmouth

Gillingham vs Leicester City

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs West Ham

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle

Liverpool vs Wolves

Sunday

Man City vs Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United vs Arsenal